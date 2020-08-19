Face to face is better for business

Business people in Charlotte County say they really miss their monthly get togethers that have been off and on with the pandemic. They tried meeting virtually in April, in person in June, no meeting in July. They were back in person this week on a rainy early morning at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. With businesses expected to demonstrate pandemic protocols, everyone wore a mask. They sat 20 feet apart. The best part was catching up pre and post presentations before heading off to start the workday. Three local colleagues from three different businesses had a lot to catch up on: Thom Proffer, director of photography for The Firm Advertising Agency; Kelly Stinefas, loan consultant with Loan Depot; Melissa Berger, family worker with Gator Wilderness Camp School.