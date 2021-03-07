Citizen environmental groups from Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and Idaho will participate in a Facebook Live session Monday night about the generation and use of radioactive waste from phosphate manufacturing plants.
The announcement came from The Center for Biological Diversity and People Protecting the Peace River. The event will be 8-9 p.m. on a Facebook event called "Phosphogypsum Online Public Workshop."
At issue in Florida is the recent decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, under former Pres. Donald Trump, to reverse a 30-year policy barring use of phosphate waste to build roads. Central Florida is one of the world's main locations for phosphate mining and manufacturing. Environmental groups have already filed suit against the EPA for its action late last year.
Represented at the event will be conservation, public-health and faith-based community groups.
The purpose of the event, according to The Center for Biological Diversity, is: "to share information about how radioactive phosphogypsum waste threatens their communities and how people can collectively fight back."
Phosphorus underground contains low levels of radioactivity that is intensified during the manufacturing of fertilizer. The EPA previously did not allow phosphate manufacturers to sell their waste for road construction, which is allowed elsewhere in the world. So manufacturers, including the industry giant Mosaic, have maintained towering gypstacks of industrial waste on site, going back decades. Mosaic, located in Central Florida, has praised the EPA for this new policy, which would allow them to start getting rid of the stacks or stop increasing them.
Speakers at the Facebook event will include representatives with People Protecting Peace River (Florida); ManaSota-88 (Florida); Portneuf Resource Council (Idaho); RISE St. James (Louisiana); and Cherokee Concerned Citizens (Mississippi)
In addition to the pending lawsuit against the EPA, groups petitioned the EPA to improve federal oversight of phosphogypsum and process wastewater. The groups have also now launched a people’s petition urging the administration of Pres. Joe Biden to take action.
