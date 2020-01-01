If you find yourself near ranch land, think twice before taking a stroll.
A poster in the Facebook group "941 Charlotte County Scoop" has some advice for people, particularly those near Tropical Gulf Acres (TGA), in southern Charlotte County.
The warning that went out to about 8,910 group members on Facebook recently said:
"If you live in the TGA area spread the word that the cattle ranchers against TGA are monitoring the area armed and will shoot if you trespass in the pastures again. Two trail cams have been stolen and CCSO (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office) has a couple of very nice size 11 boot print casts. The Ranchers are done messing around. This is your warning. Have a nice day."
That was from a Facebook user identified as Levi Barlow on Dec. 30.
Within a day, there were 96 comments in response to the post in both support and disapproval of it.
Barlow responded to a message from the Sun and agreed to try and contact the ranchers. But they did not want to comment, Barlow said later.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office had something to say about the post, though.
"Shooting trespassers for simply trespassing on privately owned property would generate very serious legal complications for the shooter. Violators first have to be warned by law enforcement before legal action can be taken. We urge residents to call law enforcement in these types of situations," CSSO spokesperson Claudette Bennett said in an email to the Sun.
Bennett advised all those interested to review Florida State Statute Chapter 776.
Barlow said he hopes his Facebook post will keep people from getting hurt.
"Thanks to that post several people have reached out from TGA and something good is coming from this," he messaged.
