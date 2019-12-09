ARCADIA — Low-income homeowners will continue to receive support from DeSoto County as part of the Community Development Block Grant leveraged by the State Housing Initiative Program.
At today’s County Commission meeting in DeSoto, commissioners will hear the latest update for this program.
The meeting begins at 3 p.m. at the county administration building, 201 E. Oak St., Arcadia.
“The county applied for and was granted a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for housing and these funds are leveraged with State Housing initiative Program (SHIP) funds to assist very low and low income homeowners to bring their homes up to health, safety and code compliance livable standards,” said Lauri Benson, the county’s social services director.
By leveraging CDBG with SHIP, DeSoto county is able to assist more homeowners, Benson said.
“The Department of Economic Opportunity, who distributes CDBG funds, requires the county to have a ‘Fair Housing activity every quarter’,” Benson said.
“These activities are to inform the public about the Fair Housing Act, what it is and who it protects,” Benson said. “These activities also give the public information on where they can file a complaint if they have been unfairly treated due to discrimination when buying, renting or financing housing.”
IMPACT FEES
At today’s commission meeting, commissioners will hear an action item to adopt a resolution extending a “waiver of imposition and collection of county impact fees” through Dec. 31, 2020.
This waiver was initially intended to be used through 2008 and has since been extended at various intervals.
According to the county’s agenda documents, the county feels that further extension through Dec. 2020 is appropriate.
The DeSoto County School Board impact fees are also being considered at today’s meeting.
The waiver of imposition was initially implemented in 2008 and also has been extended at various times since then.
The county feels, again, that a further extension through Dec. 2020, is appropriate.
The county commissioners meeting begins at 3 p.m. at 201 E. Oak St. in Arcadia with two public hearings following at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, go to desotobocc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.