The purpose of Young Life is to show youth that they were created for a purpose, said Young Life leader Jennifer Candia.
The faith-based organization celebrated the opening of its first Port Charlotte location Monday evening with a ribbon-cutting and a “tacky prom” at their space in Port Charlotte Town Center mall, near the old Sears.
According to the organization’s website, Young Life aims to introduce kids to Jesus, and accepts and supports them regardless of their response.
Candia was formerly a youth pastor, but wanted a way to reach the kids who might never come to a church.
Young Life allows her to go into the schools and connect with kids, because it serves as a club. They work with the school resource officers, counselors and teachers to build relationships with students.
“It’s the only club in all high schools that everyone can belong to — jocks, scholars, drama club,” Candia said. “For the kid who doesn’t belong anywhere, they belong at Young Life.”
Students interested in participating in Young Life activities do not have to be of a particular faith.
“We love kids regardless [of their religious background],” said Kellie Dunson, board chair.
On the importance of opening up the location in Port Charlotte, Dunson said: “We have an actual teen center in Charlotte County that’s a safe space to hang out with friends and parents can trust it.”
As their schedule gets going, they plan to hold parenting seminars, among other events.
“We want to be there for the family,” said area director Tom Parker.
The youth center will have Ping Pong tables and other games, as well as an escape room, where six can enter at a time for a half hour.
“It’s nothing like what you think it is,” said Charlotte High School student Shaneil Williams. “It’s not all about Jesus, it’s all about having fun.”
Candia added, “Even if you decide Jesus isn’t for you, that doesn’t mean Young Life isn’t. We still love them and walk with them the same.”
Young Life will be open for students from 2-9 p.m., when the mall closes.
During the school year, they will have tutoring from 2-6 p.m. every day. Subjects will vary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.