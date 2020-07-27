Sunseeker card

The individual presented a Sunseeker business card with the resort's logo and contact information.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is seeking anyone who may have had contact with a fraudulent Sunseeker Resorts representative.

According to a press release, Sunseeker Resorts contacted the agency on May 8 about an individual fraudulently representing himself as a representative of the company during a potential real estate purchase.

A report about the incident said the suspect had shown interest in a home for sale. The person presented a business card containing Sunseeker Resort's logo and contact information, but the company said he is not and never has been an employee or representative.

A portion of the contact information was determined to be fake and not connected to the resort, according to the release. The name of the suspect is being withheld due to the active investigation.

Anyone who has had contact with or conducted business with someone presenting himself as a representative of Sunseeker involving real estate is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Economic Crime Unit at 941-639-2101.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments