The Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte is hosting a Fall Feline Frenzy Adoption Special this month. All adult and senior cat adoption fees will be reduced to $25 until the end of October.
Call to schedule a visit with the many cats awaiting new homes.
One up for adoption is Dorian, a strong, muscular cat looking for a new home. He has a fabulous personality and likes to enjoy his days lounging on the couch, on a soft pillow or even better — on a warm lap.
Call to schedule an appointment to meet this sweet cat.
Another pet up for adoption is Toochie, a fun-loving, 10-year-old dog. She has lived outside most of her life and she's had many puppies. She loves to play and does not act her age at all.
She is a real sweetie and is quickly becoming a volunteer favorite. She would prefer to be an only dog.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
