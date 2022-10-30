Charlotte County Libraries and History staff members Chris Grabowsky, Melanie Ruth and Brooke Busse prepare crafts for children who attended the “Fall Fest” backpack giveaway at the Family Services Center on Gibraltar Drive in Port Charlotte.
Oscar Ruiz Jr. and Joanna Ruiz display their backpacks they received Saturday at the “Fall Fest.” The event was hosted by the Charlotte County Libraries and sponsored by the GFWC of Port Charlotte and Rotonda West, the Friends of the Port Charlotte Libraries and Walmart.
Xander Bish, Hadley Bish and Marley Bish took a chance at the “Trick or Treat” Pumpkin Table, during the “Fall Fest” in Port Charlotte on Saturday. They chose a pumpkin, opened it to discover if they had a “treat” or “trick” inside at the event at the Family Service Center on Gibraltar Drive.
Tommy Claro displays the supplies that were included in each backpack while Ingrid Claro displays the backpack that Tommy received at the “Fall Fest” on Saturday. The event was hosted by Charlotte County Libraries and sponsored by the GFWC of Port Charlotte and Rotonda West, the Friends of the Port Charlotte Libraries and Walmart. It took place at Family Services Center on Gibraltar Drive.
Dozens of children and parents enjoyed a craft tables Saturday during "Fall Fest." They had the opportunity to paint fall wooden ornaments and decorate backpack tags. The activities were hosted by Charlotte County Libraries and sponsored by the GFWC of Port Charlotte and Rotonda West, the Friends of the Port Charlotte Libraries and Walmart. It was held at Family Services Center on Gibraltar Drive in Port Charlotte.
Dozens of children and parents enjoyed a craft tables Saturday during "Fall Fest." They had the opportunity to paint fall wooden ornaments and decorate backpack tags. The activities were hosted by Charlotte County Libraries and sponsored by the GFWC of Port Charlotte and Rotonda West, the Friends of the Port Charlotte Libraries and Walmart. It was held at Family Services Center on Gibraltar Drive in Port Charlotte.
Aubrey Anderson took a moment to display the “Trick or Treat” bag she was coloring Saturday at “Fall Fest” at Family Services Center in Port Charlotte. The event was hosted by Charlotte County Libraries and sponsored by the GFWC of Port Charlotte and Rotonda West, the Friends of the Port Charlotte Libraries and Walmart.
Charlotte County Libraries and History staff members Chris Grabowsky, Melanie Ruth and Brooke Busse prepare crafts for children who attended the “Fall Fest” backpack giveaway at the Family Services Center on Gibraltar Drive in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Oscar Ruiz Jr. and Joanna Ruiz display their backpacks they received Saturday at the “Fall Fest.” The event was hosted by the Charlotte County Libraries and sponsored by the GFWC of Port Charlotte and Rotonda West, the Friends of the Port Charlotte Libraries and Walmart.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The “Fall Fest” included the Riner family – Nevaeh Riner, Adriana Riner, Kayla Riner, William Riner, Shane Sr., and Shane Riner Jr. spent time together coloring their “Trick or Treat” bags.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Xander Bish, Hadley Bish and Marley Bish took a chance at the “Trick or Treat” Pumpkin Table, during the “Fall Fest” in Port Charlotte on Saturday. They chose a pumpkin, opened it to discover if they had a “treat” or “trick” inside at the event at the Family Service Center on Gibraltar Drive.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Tommy Claro displays the supplies that were included in each backpack while Ingrid Claro displays the backpack that Tommy received at the “Fall Fest” on Saturday. The event was hosted by Charlotte County Libraries and sponsored by the GFWC of Port Charlotte and Rotonda West, the Friends of the Port Charlotte Libraries and Walmart. It took place at Family Services Center on Gibraltar Drive.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Dozens of children and parents enjoyed a craft tables Saturday during "Fall Fest." They had the opportunity to paint fall wooden ornaments and decorate backpack tags. The activities were hosted by Charlotte County Libraries and sponsored by the GFWC of Port Charlotte and Rotonda West, the Friends of the Port Charlotte Libraries and Walmart. It was held at Family Services Center on Gibraltar Drive in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Dozens of children and parents enjoyed a craft tables Saturday during "Fall Fest." They had the opportunity to paint fall wooden ornaments and decorate backpack tags. The activities were hosted by Charlotte County Libraries and sponsored by the GFWC of Port Charlotte and Rotonda West, the Friends of the Port Charlotte Libraries and Walmart. It was held at Family Services Center on Gibraltar Drive in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Aubrey Anderson took a moment to display the “Trick or Treat” bag she was coloring Saturday at “Fall Fest” at Family Services Center in Port Charlotte. The event was hosted by Charlotte County Libraries and sponsored by the GFWC of Port Charlotte and Rotonda West, the Friends of the Port Charlotte Libraries and Walmart.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.