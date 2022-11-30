BABCOCK RANCH - Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered to honor one of their fallen Wednesday morning.
During the memorial service, Deputy Christopher Taylor was described by Sheriff Bill Prummell as a model deputy whose career was cut short by a tragedy.
"Life is short - and for Chris, it was far, far too short," Prummell said.
Taylor, 23, was conducting a traffic stop about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 on Interstate 75. According to authorities, he was struck by his own vehicle after another car struck it.
People attempted to provide aid to Taylor at the scene of the crash, as did members of Taylor's squad when they arrived. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The memorial service for Taylor was held at the Babcock Ranch Field House's gymnasium, with hundreds of law enforcement officers, CCSO officers and employees, and Taylor's friends and family gathered to pay their final respects.
Attendees of the memorial service included not only Taylor's peers at CCSO, but visiting deputies from Lee, Sarasota, Pinellas and Collier counties, along with Florida Highway Patrol, North Port Police Department, Punta Gorda Police Department and Longboat Key Police Department.
Doreen Pereira, Taylor's aunt, and Paula Howe, his grandmother, spoke about how Taylor had wanted to work in law enforcement ever since he was a child - and followed through on that dream.
"Chris loved every day of training," Pereira said.
Taylor was born in Cape Coral and played high school football. After high school, he attended Florida SouthWestern State College until he was old enough to attend the Law Enforcement Academy for CCSO.
Pereira took time during her comments to provide a special gratitude to the civilians and his squad members for their efforts to save him and comfort him in the end.
"There are not enough words to thank you for your kindness," Pereira said, fighting back tears as she spoke.
Sgt. Brad Stender, Taylor's commanding officer, spoke on behalf of CCSO's District 4, C Squad. He described Taylor as an eager, forthright man who endeavored to meet the agency's highest standards.
Stender recalled how before his first day on the job, Taylor had contacted him and asked what the sergeant expected of him — something no other deputy had taken the initiative to do.
"Rest in peace, my brother. We'll take it from here," Stender said, which the assembled crowd responded to with a standing applause.
Mourners also heard from Shelly Walton, a friend of the family and Taylor's former employer when he worked at Backstreets Sports Bar in Cape Coral as a teenager.
Walton remembered Taylor as a cheerful and dutiful employee, who cooked for his co-workers and pitched in wherever he could.
"You never heard him say: 'That's not my job,'" Walton said, adding she thought Taylor was genuinely "worth his weight in gold."
The memorial service was officiated by Pastor Garry Clark of the Fellowship Church of Englewood, who cited Taylor's Christian faith and his work ethic as ties that continued to bind him to his friends and family, even in death.
Clark prayed for the Taylor family to be comforted by the community during their time of mourning.
"Use us, Lord, to encourage them," Clark invoked during the service.
The service was broadcast through local television networks, as well as through the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office social media page at facebook.com/CCSOFLSheriff/.
Following the service, law enforcement cleared the way for a procession to Taylor’s final resting place. The procession traveled north on I-75 to Exit 161 at Duncan Road/U.S. 17. The graveside ceremony was held for family and friends only.
A website has been established to assist Taylor's family. It can be visited at bit.ly/3VFEKQy.
