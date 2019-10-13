PUNTA GORDA — There's more to skydiving than just the adrenaline rush.
For many, it's family, and that idea was more present than ever Sunday morning in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Shell Creek Airpark, 36880 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda.
Jumping from a plane might not be the first thought when it comes to raising money for the cause, but to them, it was a way to do what they love and give back at the same time.
"This is our first time doing this event," said Carli Bounds, a skydiving enthusiasts. "Proceeds ... we didn't know what to expect. We’ll just have a great awareness festival. I was arranging money and reached $50, then $100 ... then it started ramping up and people asked where it was going. At this point, we were at $550 (Saturday) night (for breast cancer)."
The proceeds are going to a friend of Bounds' who was recently been diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer.
"That was a real surprise and now she can't work," said Bounds, "so all the proceeds will be going to her."
The energy was positive at Sunday morning's event, as experienced skydivers and newcomers came and went from the grass-covered facility.
"It's definitely a rush," said first-timer Jasmeet Singh.
"I feel pretty proud of our cause," Bounds said. "I guess because when I started going to sponsors, I didn’t really know what to expect, but we have had so many sponsors"
There was a raffle, free giveaways and, of course, free beer after the last jump, according to Bounds. The amount they raised wasn't immediately available.
"When we started this, I didn’t really know what to expect," Bounds said. "This is my first event that I’ve ever done. I was thinking we’d just have a great awareness."
"A lot of people wonder why we do this (sky dive)," Bounds said. "It's about discipline. We can jump out and do single jumps (belly to earth). Or we can do group jumps. It's free flying ... in the air and in the clouds."
