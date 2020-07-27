It's not this year or next year that worries Charlotte County Budget Director Gordon Burger.
The county will close out this fiscal year and start next fiscal year on sound footing, he said, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Burger recently presented the fiscal '20/'21 budget to commissioners. The board tentatively set the property tax rate at $6.3007 per $1,000 valuation, which is the same as the past eight years. A final decision will happen in October, when the board can either lower or keep the same rate.
This doesn't include taxes for schools or all the neighborhood taxation units.
Despite the health crisis, Burger said the county should be able to balance its budget this year and next without increasing its expenditures, making painful cuts or dipping too far into reserves. In fact, Burger is proposing a budget that is $51 million less for fiscal '20/'21 despite some $10.8 million more in property assessments. The increase in assessments is mostly from new construction.
He credited several factors balancing the budget: $32.9 million in federal bailout money for the coronavirus, the last $2 million in federal reimbursements for Hurricane Irma and the county's good planning on $120 million in capital construction projects.
Federal coronavirus funds will allow the county to keep paying out for its citizens who are unemployed and facing eviction or utility shutoffs. It will also help the county aid local businesses that had to shut down or lost business due to the pandemic. It will cover government expenses to adapt to the pandemic such as technology for work-from-home or increased cleaning.
"I'm very confident that we're going to be able to recoup enough (coronavirus spending) dollars to be able to help us out with next year's budget," Burger said of federal funds.
The county spends almost half its budget on capital projects, and in the coming fiscal year, that spending is dropping. That's a sign of success for Charlotte County, Burger said.
"You put an emphasis on coordination," Burger told commissioners, referring to the hiring of a capital projects coordinator a few years ago. "Instead of carrying the same projects over and over and over, the projects are actually getting done, and they're coming off the list."
Burger cited completed projects to include a large sewage lift station, widening Burnt Store Road and the Justice Center.
So what does keep Burger up at night?
"What I lose sleep over is the next budget cycle," Burger said. "No one knows what the world post-COVID looks like."
One of the bigger future threats to the county budget may be the state sales tax revenue sharing, which accounts for about 20% of the county's general fund. During the pandemic, it dropped 25% during April compared to last year, he said, which is a lot better than he thought it would be.
He presented a list of future uncertainties ranging from a second wave of COVID-19 to U.S. trade relations with China.
Commissioner Ken Doherty said before the pandemic, he thought the growing county would have new options. But now, he said, holding steady is the right choice.
"I was hoping at one point to do a little bit different this year, but with everything on our plate, I think this is the wise way to go."
Burger also reminded the public that the general budget only accounts for 15 cents of their tax dollar. Forty-two cents goes to schools and 32 cents to the sheriff, whose budget is expected to increase by 4.9%.
