Isaac Michael Tost, 7, tries to contain his happy feelings at being officially a member of the family that has cared for him as a foster child since he was born. Left, Holly Kilgore and her husband William Tost adopted Isaac Michael. Sister Angelina Tost, 9, is part of the court house celebration.
Isaac Michael Tost, 7, tries to contain his happy feelings at being officially a member of the family that has cared for him as a foster child since he was born. Left, Holly Kilgore and her husband William Tost adopted Isaac Michael. Sister Angelina Tost, 9, is part of the court house celebration.
STAFF PHOTO BY BETSY CALVERT
It was a good day when Valerie and Fred Nassar adopted four siblings, from left, Jacob, 14, John, 10, JoJo, 9 and Journey, 13. They live in North Port. It's a chance to start over, said Jacob.
For Jacob Nassar, 14, the best thing about being in his new family is just gathering around the dinner table most nights.
Jacob, his two sisters and little brother were among 10 children adopted Monday in the Charlotte County Justice Center as part of National Adoption Day.
"I'd like to start over again — a new life," Jacob said is what adoption means to him.
To his adoptive mother, Valerie Nassar, of North Port, having four more kids is a great gift.
"I fell in love with them a month after I met them," she said. That was about three years ago and was followed by the pain of watching the four siblings move in and out of her home as their birth parents struggled with parenthood.
"It made me want to be a mom all over again," the mother of three grown children told Judge Mary Evans in the courtroom of what is known as Dependency Court.
Adoptive father William Tost told the judge he's been with 7-year-old Isaac Michael Tost since he was born.
"I love him to death," Isaac's new dad said.
Children's Network of Southwest Florida promotes National Adoption Day every year to encourage more adults to consider adopting foster children.
Valerie and Fred Nassar started out three years ago taking care of the four siblings, then ages 6-11, as a stop-gap measure for the children to make sure they did not get split up in the foster care system. They did not think they would be adopting, both parents said.
But as the children were pulled back and forth between birth parents who could not sustain parenthood, the Nassars said they could not bear to see the children hurt again.
Their pastor, Ron Tipton of Murdock Baptist Church, attended the courtroom ceremonies.
"We've been watching to see how those kids really blossom," said Tipton. "It's been wonderful. Today says, 'We're not going anyplace.'"
Fred Nassar said the church has been a source of support for the children and parents.
Church is where Jacob is learning his new calling — horticulture — from a church member who is teaching him to grow bonsai trees.
"They're rock stars," Tipton said of Fred and Valerie. "They really are."
The Children's Network said they currently have 227 children waiting for adoption, 59 of whom have no identified home.
Interested people can call 855-933-KIDS to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.