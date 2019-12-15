PUNTA GORDA — Meet Diesel.
The 3-year-old English bulldog didn't capture the Christmas spirit so much Sunday despite his parents Joanne and Terry Corbel's best efforts to rally a holiday photo with Santa Claus and the pooch at the 2nd Annual Santa Paws in the Park event at Punta Gorda History Park.
"We wanted to get a picture with Santa and Diesel," Joanne said, "and check out all the other 'furry friends' at the park."
The Corbels joked that Diesel is the cousin of Thor, a bulldog of similar size and age that won the top prize at the 2019 National Dog Show event Nov. 28.
"This is Thor's cousin," Terry said, laughing.
The Corbels, of Port Charlotte, were one of many area families that visited the Santa Paws event at 501 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Belinda Duclos brought her French bulldog Gus to take photos with Santa, as well.
"I came here in the morning to go shopping and saw that Santa was here (with the pets)," Duclos said. "So I went home and got my doggy and brought him back for photos."
For this year's Santa Paws event, the crowd was even bigger than the last held in December 2018.
An actual count of visitors could not be determined by deadline of this report.
"This is just fantastic," said Margaret Bogardus, president of the Punta Gorda Historical Society, a local nonprofit that leases the 2.4 acres of land at the History Park owned by the city of Punta Gorda.
"This year is definitely bigger than last year's," Bogardus said. "We advertised more and learned a lot since then."
Bogardus said events like Santa Paws bring more community awareness of the park and to PGHS.
"We are finding younger generations are having more and more interest into the city's history," Bogardus said. "We just had a group of 10th and 11th graders from Charlotte High School last week, and they had very interesting questions."
The 2nd Annual Santa Paws took place during the park's weekly farmers market − 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday.
Sandy Moon, a vendor and member of PGHS, said the event is a benefit for all involved.
"We've had a tremendous turnout this year," Moon said of the Santa Paws event. "Vendors totally enjoy days like this ... I mean, who doesn't love dogs? Events like these boost the atmosphere at the park and for the holidays."
