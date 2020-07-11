Michael Coley's family remembers him as a loving father who would do anything for his children.
The 35-year-old was killed in April 2019 during a confrontation with Rondale Robbins, the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his three daughters.
Robbins is now claiming immunity under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law. His public defender claims Robbins was protecting himself, his girlfriend and his home from someone he had reason to fear. The motion states Coley had made threats against Robbins and previously smashed a window at their home.
Coley's name had previously not been released due to Marsy's Law, but now his family wants to speak and let the world know his story.
"My son, he had his problems," said his mother, Fredicia Westbrook. "But he was loving. He loved his children. He would do anything for his children. He was a working man. He started realizing some of the things he was doing, running around with (his ex-girlfriend) wasn't helping him."
His family said Coley had heard that Robbins was abusing his daughters.
"The reason why my brother was looking for this young man was that when my brother had visitation with the girls, he asked them how they were doing and he was concerned about their safety," said Coley's sister, Christina Lynch. "They reported (Robbins) was biting them and touching them inappropriately, and he was irate."
Robbins has not been charged with any abuse toward the children. The family says there is an open investigation by the Department of Children and Families, but the department could not confirm or deny any involvement, per policy, according to Communications Director Natalie Harrell.
However, some of the 911 calls indicate those who knew the story believed the same.
Coley's ex-girlfriend's aunt was the one who called from the scene and said Robbins was a "crackhead" and the confrontation was "a long time coming."
"He beats on my older niece," she said. "It's a long story."
Another caller who was not present at the stabbing said Robbins had been beating his girlfriend and the children had been removed from the home.
Coley's family said he had moved to Fort Lauderdale but frequently made the drive up to North Port to see his daughters. He was close to getting custody, they said, after a court hearing where the girls' mother and Robbins both showed up high.
They're concerned the Stand Your Ground motion will prevail and the case will be dropped, when things aren't as they seem.
They believe Coley's girlfriend should have been charged along with Robbins. After Coley was killed, she left the scene with Robbins. She also called Coley earlier that day, and they believe she may have lured him there so Robbins would kill him.
"The day he died, he received a phone (call) from (her) stating she was in trouble, she was being abused, she wanted her family back, wanted to rekindle the relationship," Lynch said.
The family believes she was playing both men against each other. Coley still cared for her and immediately came to make sure she was OK. His sister said she doesn't know who threw the first punch, but she knows her brother was unarmed, while Robbins had a knife.
His mother believes Robbins knew what he was going to do, otherwise he wouldn't have had time to grab the weapon.
"Rondale said he stopped to pull the knife out of his pocket," she said. "If the fight was ensuing, how is it you had that brief moment to open it up to defend himself? If he stood there, in his own words, and said he took the pocket knife out of his pocket and opened it up — is my son standing there and waiting for you to stab him? You're lying."
Lynch said she wants to make sure her brother receives justice — "total justice," she said.
"We need his side of the story to be heard," she said. "My brother is not a criminal."
