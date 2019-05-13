PORT CHARLOTTE — Lisa Cifaldi referred to her adoptive mother, Gertrude Cifaldi, as “mother hen,” and she was “baby chick.”
Gertrude, who died last month at 90, spent her life caring for children — infants and those with special needs.
Though she fostered more than 100 infants in her life, she had eight kids of her own — five of which she had adopted.
“You always have a growing table,” Gertrude’s mother once told her.
Now three of her children she adopted as infants, who live with Down syndrome — Karryn Dixon, 44, Chuck Cifaldi, 43, and Lisa Cifaldi, 41 — face the possibility of losing their Port Charlotte home, unless their family can pay off a $165,000 reverse mortgage within six months.
The amount increases almost $1,000 each month. Gertrude took out the reverse mortgage to cover the cost of household expenses, living, and ensure she could afford to care for her mostly grown kids. The family hadn’t found out about the reverse mortgage until after her death, though she had mentioned the possibility two years earlier.
“We thought we had talked her out of it,” said Wanda, one of her adopted daughters, who is now the guardian of her siblings.
Recently, her family took to the crowdfunding website GoFundMe to help their siblings can remain in their house.
According to consumerfinance.gov, many family members inheriting a home may lack funds necessary to pay off an existing loan balance. As a result, they may need to sell the home in order to repay a reverse mortgage.
•••
Lisa, who is also on the autism spectrum, takes her routine very seriously, and doesn’t appreciate interruptions.
Wanda, had a hard time convincing Lisa to let her drive her home, instead of taking the bus like she usually does, to speak with The Sun recently.
When Lisa wakes up, she does her chores, has breakfast, and gets ready to take the bus to Quality Independence in Punta Gorda, an adult day training program she attends with her brother and sister from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
After the program ends, she takes public transportation home with her siblings. Before beginning their afternoon chores, they all have a snack.
Lisa’s favorite is cheese sticks.
Lisa helps her sister in the kitchen to prepare for dinner chores like setting and cleaning the table, while her sister Karryn likes to do the dishes, sweep, set the table, and dust.
After dinner, Lisa likes to listen to her boombox. She likes a variety of music, but a favorite is Michael Buble.
“I like staying with the family,” she said. “Family’s very important to me. I want to stay in mom’s house.”
When asked her favorite thing about her ‘mother hen,’ she chuckled.
“She laughed so loud, I don’t know why,” Lisa said.
•••
Wanda, 57, has been living at the house full-time now for almost two years. She was previously employed full-time at Respite House in Charlotte Harbor, which shut down in the late 2000’s. She focused all of her attention after that on caring for her mother full-time as her health declined.
She said she and her mom had spoken about what would happen with her siblings after she had passed. Her mom thought she would have to put them in a group home, where they would live together in an assisted living facility, with a 24-hour caretaker.
“No, we’re not doing that,” Wanda said.
No one told her she would have to be the primary caretaker for her siblings, it was something she wanted to do.
Wanda stressed the importance of her siblings keeping their routines.
“They need the stability, they need to know that they can come home and have a routine,” she said.
Wanda said there’s very few group homes located in Port Charlotte that she would feel comfortable putting them into.
“Otherwise I’m prepared to have them move in with me,” she said. “It’d be tight, but we’d make it work.”
Their parents treated all their kids equally — they had jobs to do around the house, they dressed themselves, they helped to set the table.
“They did what we did,” she said, “My parents never said they had a disability.”
Gertrude adopted Wanda when she was a newborn in Connecticut, after her and her husband, Matthew, fell in love with her blue eyes.
Wanda, said her mother had always taken care of kids, including her grandchildren, while Wanda was working.
Her house also served as a Respite House for many years; Gertrude would take in kids with special needs to give their parents or caregivers a chance to get away.
Her mom took in newborns while they were awaiting adoption. When that time came, she would write the child’s parents a three-page letter with details about what the child liked to eat, bath time, etc. and she always sent them home in a new outfit, Wanda said.
“I hope I can do the same thing in my life that she did in her life at her age,” she added.
•••
Karryn’s birthday is May 17. Her and a few of the other students at Quality Independence will take a field trip to CiCi’s Pizza to celebrate.
She recalls her mother loved going out to eat; her favorite was Bob Evans, while Karryn loved Olive Garden for the chicken Alfredo.
They also enjoyed taking trips to K-mart and shopping at the mall.
Karryn added that Gertrude made her and her siblings laugh.
“We had a lot of fun with her,” Karryn said. “Mom is very gentle.”
Gertrude took Karryn and her siblings to the Special Olympics, where they participated in volleyball and power-lifting, among other sports.
•••
Chuck remembers sitting with Gertrude looking through boxes of cards.
She had cards for every holiday, including Mother’s Day and Valentine’s day. Together they decided which one to send to which friend or relative.
Chuck said his favorite room in the house is the living room: “out here with my family, we have tea or coffee, and snacks out here.”
•••
The siblings all agreed that the favorite part of their house is the living room, where they can all be together.
It’s where the family celebrated birthdays, gathered for Christmas Eve and Christmas, and all their special moments.
“Everything happened here,” Wanda said.
The GoFundMe page to keep Karryn, Lisa and Chuck in their home has raised over $2,100.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
