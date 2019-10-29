Across the region, there are a variety of free or low cost family-friendly events to celebrate Halloween throughout the month.
From trunk-or-treating, to pumpkin patches to pumpkin carving, there’s a little bit for everyone.
ARCADIA
Trick-or-treat on Hickory Street: From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, kids can trick-or-treat at Town & Country Properties, 521 E. Hickory St. in Arcadia. There will be a costume contest, guess the weight of the pumpkin challenge, and candy guessing games. Winners can earn gift cards.
Trick-or-Treat at Joshua Citrus, Inc.: From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween, kids can trick-or-treat at Joshua Citrus, Inc., 4135 SE County Road 760 in Arcadia. Kids under 12 who are in costume will receive free mini ice cream cones. There will also be slides, games and pumpkins.
ENGLEWOOD
Trunk-or-Treat: From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween night, kids can trunk-or-treat at the Fellowship Church of Englewood. There will also be a spooky maze. 140 Rotonda Blvd W., Rotonda. 941-475-7447.
Trunk-or-Treat: From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Halloween night at Sonrise Baptist Church, kids can trunk-or-treat and enjoy a light dinner. 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood. For more information, call 941-475-5363.
NORTH PORT
Pumpkin Patch: From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Halloween, pumpkins and gourds are available at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive in North Port. 941-426-5580.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Fall Festival: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Faithlife Church will have their annual fall festival with games, inflatables, hayrides, candy, escape room. 21090 Iliade Ave., Port Charlotte. 941-627-2232.
Trunk-or-Treat: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, kids can trunk-or-treat at First Baptist Port Charlotte, 20035 Quesada Ave. in Port Charlotte. There will be food, bounce houses, a rock wall, cotton candy, and sno-cones.
ENGLEWOOD
Teen Halloween Dance: From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Halloween night, The Englewood Community Coalition will present a free Halloween Dance for teens in seventh through 12th grade at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road, Englewood. There will be a Zombie DJ, music, dancing, snacks, prizes, and a special guest from the grave. This is a safe, drug- and alcohol-free event. Space is limited to 300 kids and their parents. For more information, contact Kay Tvaroch of the Englewood Community Coalition at kay@ccEnglewood.com or 941-681-0091.
Fall Festival: On Halloween, Go Church will host a fall festival from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The free event will have bounce houses, face-painting, BBQ, and trunk or treating. 590 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-735-4220.
Cops & Goblins: On Halloween, kids can trick or treat from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Charlotte Sports Park. The event will feature candy, touch-a-truck, bounce houses, and food trucks. 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-743-2425.
Bike-or-Treat: On Halloween night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., kids can trick-or-treat at Sunshine Ace Hardware, 3035 Tamiami Trail. The Patriot Riders of America will be present with decorated bikes. Kids can take pictures on ghoulish bikes.
PUNTA GORDA
Cars & Candy: Kids can trick or treat from vintage cars with trunks filled with treats on Halloween from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Illuminate Children’s Ministry, 507 W. Marion Ave. Punta Gorda. The event will also have 13 food trucks on site.
