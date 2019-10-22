Across Charlotte County there are a variety of free or low cost family-friendly events to celebrate Halloween throughout the month.
From trunk-or-treating, to pumpkin patches to pumpkin carving, there’s a little bit for everyone.
ARCADIA:
Trick-or-treat on Hickory Street: From 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, kids can trick-or-treat at Town & Country Properties, 521 E. Hickory St. in Arcadia. There will be a costume contest, guess the weight of the pumpkin challenge, and candy guessing games. Winners can earn gift cards.
Trick-or-Treat at Joshua Citrus, Inc.: From 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, kids can trick-or-treat at Joshua Citrus, Inc., 4135 SE County Road 760 in Arcadia. Kids under 12 who are in costume will receive free mini ice cream cones. There will also be slides, games, and pumpkins.
Turner Center Trick-or-Treat: From 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, kids can trick-or-treat at the Agri-Civic Center, featuring the Bull Boo Bash and costume contest. The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading will be present with an information booth. 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia.
ENGLEWOOD
Pumpkin painting: All ages are welcome to paint pumpkins and create other fall crafts from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Englewood Library. 3450 N Access Road. 941-681-3736.
Trunk-or-Treat: From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Project Phoenix is hosting their Halloween Bash, with trunk-or-treating. 36 W. Dearborn Street, Englewood. 941-681-2707.
Trunk-or-Treat: From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween night, kids can trunk-or-treat at the Fellowship Church of Englewood. There will also be a spooky maze. 140 Rotonda Blvd W., Rotonda. 941-475-7447.
Trunk-or-Treat: From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Halloween night at Sonrise Baptist Church, kids can trunk-or-treat and enjoy a light dinner. 11050 Willmington Blvd. Englewood. For more information, call 941-475-5363.
NORTH PORT
Trick or Treat: From 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25, kids can trick or treat at City Hall. All children must be accompanied by an adult and dressed in costume. Pets are prohibited. 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. 941-429-7000.
Trunk-or-Treat: From 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 26, kids can trunk or treat at Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-480-3371
Trunk-or-Treat: From 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 26, IL Primo Pizza & Wings is hosting a kids trunk or treat event at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 5601 Tuscola Blvd., North Port. Batman and the Batmobile will be present. Proceeds will be collected and donated to the Gulf Coast Preservation Society & 4Kids In Need, Inc.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Halloween History: Kids can learn about the tradition of Halloween, how other cultures celebrate and make a craft from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-613-3160.
Trunk-or-treat and more: At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26, there will be a spooky one-mile walk at the Franz Ross YMCA in Port Charlotte. At 6:15 p.m. trunk-or-treating will begin. At 7 p.m. there will be a flash mob to “Thriller.” Other activities include fall theme crafts, a family selfie station, games and hayrides. 19333 Quesada Ave., 941-629-9622.
Trunk-or-treat: From 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, there will be free food, crafts, a bounce house and lots of candy. 1100 McCall Road. 941-697-1747.
Fall Festival: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, families can attend the fall festival at Murdock Baptist Church. There will be inflatable games, candy, face painting, family photo booth, Kona Ice Truck, and Sheriff's K-9 demonstration. 18375 Cochran Blvd. Port Charlotte. 941-627-6352.
Fall Festival: From 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, Faithlife Church will have their annual fall festival with games, inflatables, hayrides, candy, escape room. 21090 Iliade Avenue Port Charlotte. 941-627-2232.
Trunk-or-Treat: From 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, kids can trunk-or-treat at First Baptist Port Charlotte, 20035 Quesada Ave. in Port Charlotte. There will be food, bounce houses, a rock wall, cotton candy, and sno-cones.
Fall Festival: On Oct. 31, Go Church will host a fall festival from 6-8:30 p.m. The free event will have bounce houses, face-painting, BBQ, and trunk or treating. 590 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-735-4220.
Cops & Goblins: On Oct. 31, kids can trick or treat from 5-8 p.m. at Charlotte Sports Park. The event will feature candy, touch-a-truck, bounce houses, and food trucks. 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-743-2425.
Bike-or-Treat: On Halloween night from 6 to 8 p.m., kids can trick-or-treat at Sunshine Ace Hardware, 3035 Tamiami Trail. The Patriot Riders of America will be present with decorated bikes. Kids can take pictures on ghoulish bikes.
PUNTA GORDA:
Monster Mash Ball: From 6-9 p.m. Friday participate in ballroom, country and line-dancing at the YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade. There will be a 50/50 raffle and costume awards. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. For more information, email CReynolds@skyymca.org. Guests can register at the Franz Ross YMCA in person. No registration will be accepted at the door.
Haunted College: Ghosts and goblins of all ages are invited to haunt Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte campus during a family-friendly Halloween event, which is free and open to the public. Come in costume and enjoy games and activities for all ages. The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 25, in Building O, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda.
Nightmare Before Christmas: The Military Heritage Museum will host “A Night(mare) at the Museum” from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25. They will show the Tim Burton film “A Nightmare Before Christmas.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for kids ages 5 and up. Kids under 5 get in free. 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002.
Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch: From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 the Christ Community United Methodist Church will hold its 10th annual fall festival and pumpkin patch. The event will feature games, food, a silent auction, bake sale and hayrides. 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. 941-629-1593.
Trunk-or-treat: Bloom Academy is holding their 8th annual trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For those who would like to provide a trunk and treats, you are asked to reserve a spot by emailing frontdeskpg@bloompuntagorda.com. 24368 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-655-8150.
Trunk-or-treat: Kids can trick-or-treat at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church Friday, Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the food pantry.
Halloween crafts: Kids can make their own trick-or-treat bags from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library. Costumes are welcome. 401 Shreve St.
Seussville Halloween Bash: From 12-3 p.m. Oct. 26, kids can have a Seussville lunch at Harpoon Harry’s. There will be a costume contest with prizes for the kids, Seussville crafts, Seussville kids dance floor, a magician and entertainer. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-637-1177.
Trunk-or-treat: From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, kids can trunk-or-treat at Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Drive in Punta Gorda. 941-637-1717.
I-Scream Halloween Party: Harborwalk Scoops and Bites is having a costume parade from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. There are two parades for different age groups, ages 0-10 will be at noon, ages 11-15 will leave at 3 p.m. The parade will start at Harbor Scoops, go through the Crab House, go around the building and meet back at the ice cream shop. 150 Laishley Ct, Unit 1111. Punta Gorda.
Trunk-or-treat: From 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 kids can trunk-or-treat at Keller Williams Peace River Partners Realty. There will be candy, an ice cream truck, temporary tattoo station and raffle baskets. 1675 W Marion Ave, Unit 112. Punta Gorda.
Boo Bash: Dean's is hosting a Halloween party for the kids from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. At 12:30 there will be a costume contest and parade. Prizes will be given out for funniest, cutest, scariest, and most unique costume. There will be live music and a dance performance. 130 Tamiami Trail.
Pet Parade: Awards will be given for the best costumed pet. Prizes will be given for first, second and third. Guests will gather in front of the Price (Brown) House in the back of the History Park Market, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event goes until 12:30 p.m. 501 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda. 941-639-1887.
Cars & Candy: Kids can trick or treat from vintage cars with trunks filled with treats on Halloween from 5 to 8 p.m. at Illuminate Children's Ministry, 507 West Marion Ave. Punta Gorda. The event will also have 13 Food Trucks on site.
- Compiled by Sun Staff Writer Brianna Kwasnik
Did we miss any events? Email them to Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
