A crash early Thursday morning left one family grieving a beloved son and another struggling with a lack of transportation.
Waylon Bergman, 17, of Placida, was the driver of a vehicle that veered off the roadway and struck a tree in the area of Yorkshire Street and Cassava Road in North Port around 2:30 a.m., according to the North Port Police Department.
The car, a white Honda, was reportedly stolen out of Port Charlotte.
Jeff Tilley, a friend of Bergman's family, started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his burial.
"Waylon Jeremy Bergman was killed in an automobile accident on 1-2-2020," Tilley wrote. "Please contribute to this fund that is set up to provide assistance to his mother and father to bury his earthly remains next to those of his brother for eternal rest. The friends of Jeremy and Rebecca offer this small token of our love and friendship at this time of their sorrow and loss."
Melissa Collins, a second cousin of Bergman's, said his mother also lost her oldest son years ago in a hit-and-run.
"Now she lost her baby boy due to another terrible accident," she said.
Though she did not know Bergman well, she said he was a "sweet kid" who loved fishing and spending time with family.
On Facebook, a woman representing herself as the owner of the stolen vehicle, wrote that her family is also suffering.
Bryanna Lane said this was the second vehicle stolen from her family and totaled by Bergman, leaving them with no transportation for work, to take their children to school, or attend doctor's appointments for their unborn child.
"I am sure each second that goes by since this crash is evermore heartbreaking for the mother and father that lost their son on only the second day of the New Year," she wrote on Facebook. "Each one of those seconds is also marked by uncertainty of the future, fear of continued harassment, unnecessary guilt that this young man died in their vehicle, anxiety of how to survive through to the next day for the family he unjustly affected the last month of his life."
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Bergman had been held on the Baker Acted on Dec. 18 after telling his cousin he wanted to die and swinging a kitchen knife around. When a deputy made contact with him, his arms were covered in self-inflicted scars, some of which had not fully healed.
Bergman told the deputy they were old scars and he did not want to harm himself, but he was placed in protective custody under a Baker Act.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the alleged vehicle theft.
The North Port Police Department had no updates on the circumstances of the crash Friday.
The GoFundMe for Bergman's funeral expenses can be found online at www.gofundme.com/f/bereavement-for-waylon-bergman.
A GoFundMe for Lane's family was also started at www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-victims-of-two-stolen-vehicles.
