Justin Mason, the 22-year-old motorcyclist injured in a crash last week, is still in a coma, though his mother said he’s showing signs of improving.
“Friday afternoon the brain surgeon told us Justin was not going to survive the night,” Melissa Mason said. “But I’m a strong woman of faith, and I just screamed out that I was not going to bury my son, and he was going to pull through this, and praise God, he did a 180 in that surgery.”
His family has started a Go Fund Me to help pay for medical costs, as Mason is expected to remain in the hospital another month and spend about a year recovering. He has no health insurance to cover the hospital bills.
Melissa Mason said Wednesday her son is starting to show signs he’s trying to wake himself up. Since the crash, he hasn’t been breathing on his own. He aspirated blood and saliva into his lungs, had a skull fracture and brain damage, as well as a broken wrist and hand. His jaw was broken in three places, and he lost two teeth.
The crash happened Thursday, April 11, around 8:45 p.m. Mason, a Port Charlotte resident, was driving home from working at Sprint in Port Charlotte when Nelson Michael, 64, a driver from Arkansas, reportedly did a U-turn into the middle northbound lane of U.S. 41. The front of Mason’s motorcycle collided with the rear of Michael’s truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mason was wearing a helmet but still suffered critical injuries and was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital. No citations have been issued in regard to the crash, but it remains under investigation.
Melissa Mason said some of her son’s friends were riding by at the time of the crash and called his girlfriend, saying there was a mangled bike on the road that looked like Justin’s, but they weren’t close enough to find out for sure. When his girlfriend couldn’t get in touch with him, she called Melissa.
“I was a frantic wreck,” she said. “This is my second born child. He’s always been very healthy. He doesn’t drink, doesn’t do drugs, doesn’t even smoke a cigarette. He’s never had any health issues. When I got the call, something just told me it was him.”
She called her parents who live in the area and were able to go to the site of the crash and confirm the motorcyclist was Mason. She immediately got into the car with her husband and two youngest children to go see him.
After the surgery when she learned he was improving, she said it felt like a truckload had been lifted off her shoulders. He had wires monitoring his brain activity to make sure the swelling doesn’t return. He was preparing for another surgery to reattach his jaw.
Mason said since the crash, her phone and Facebook have been blowing up with people offering prayers and support and saying how much they love Justin.
“I didn’t realize how many people he had touched,” she said.
Mason has an 8.5-month-old son, and his mom said he is very family oriented.
“For being 22, he’s got a really good head on his shoulders,” she said. “He still acts like a kid. He likes to get down on the floor and play with the baby and the dog. He comes and visits his little sisters and plays basketball, takes them go-carting. Really family-oriented, just a happy, go lucky kid.”
The fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com by searching for “Justin’s Medical Expenses.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.