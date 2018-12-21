The first thing Melissa Sabino noticed in her new home were the photos of her four children on the wall — the same ones she lost in the electrical fire that destroyed her home earlier this month. They were printed again and framed on the wall across from the front door.
“Whoever made sure that was there knows me,” she said. “There’s a lot of things here that mean something to me that we lost in the fire, but they made it happen again.”
Charlotte County Human Services presented the family with a new house Wednesday morning, where they can stay rent-free for six months while their old home is being rebuilt. Sabino said their old home has been gutted, so all that stands in the concrete blocks while they wait to get a re-build permit from the county.
On Dec. 2, an electrical fire started in the Sabino’s home, traveling up the wall to the attic. The smoke killed 11 pets and destroyed nearly all their belongings, but the community quickly stepped up to help take care of the family.
Tracy Doherty, a neighbor who works as the public relations manager for the county’s public works department, reached out to human services the day after the fire to see if they could help.
“I had no idea that it would come this far,” Doherty said Wednesday morning. “They said they had a house, and we were going to decorate it with the Christmas donations, but then the donations just kept coming. So I said, let’s fill the house for Christmas, and that’s what we did.”
The home is now fully furnished and festive with a decorated tree and stockings for all four kids.
Doreen Stoquert, a case coordinator with human services, said the county rents several properties to eligible families, and it just happened the family previously living in the house vacated the week before the fire.
“We had to make quick work getting it cleaned out and getting it ready for this family to move in,” she said. “It’s just a great feeling, especially given the circumstances. It’s nice to be able to have this house ready for them for Christmas and so many people came together in the county and in the community to make this happen for them.”
Stoquert said she hopes the new home will put the family’s mind at ease for the next six months, or however long it takes to rebuild their home.
“They don’t have to worry about where they’re going to sleep or where they’re going to call home,” she said. “This house is here for them and the kids. We’re happy to be able to provide that for them.”
Doherty said furnishings for the home came from Bacon’s Furniture through the Ashley Homestores’ Hope to Dream program, Funkie Junkie Consignments and Quality Treasures Consignments, as well as additional donations from community members.
“We all came together, and that’s what Christmas is all about, coming together,” said Tracy Doherty. “It actually makes me proud to work for the county and to live here in Charlotte County with all this love.”
For Sabino, it was the perfect Christmas gift.
“We don’t need anything under the tree,” she said. “This is perfect. It means a lot because the kids have been through a lot.”
Even so, the county donated an additional $300 in Walmart gift cards, so the kids will have some presents under the tree.
