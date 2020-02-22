Bob and Kat Gibbons from Anna Maria Island are one of the first fans to enter the gates for the Atlanta Braves home spring training opener against the Baltimore Orioles Saturday at Cool Today Park in North Port. The Braves defeated the Orioles 5-0 in front of 6,831 fans.
John Schuerholz throws out the first pitch to Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freedie Freeman at his side to open the Braves home spring training season against the Baltimore Orioles Saturday at Cool Today Park in North Port.
Tom O'Neill
Young fans try to get the Atlanta Braves players attention for autographs before Braves spring training home opener against the Baltimore Orioles Saturday at Cool Today Park in North Port.
Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Romiah Rosario sings the National Anthem before the Atlanta Braves home spring training opener against the Baltimore Orioles Saturday at Cool Today Park in North Port.
Tom O'Neill
Fans stand for the National Anthem before the The Atlanta Braves home spring training opener against the Baltimore Orioles Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Cool Today Park in North Port.
Tom O'Neill
Fans greet the players as the Atlanta Braves host the Baltimore Orioles Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Cool Today Park in North Port.
Tom O'Neill
The Atlanta Braves host the Baltimore Orioles Saturday at Cool Today Park in North Port. The Braves defeated the Orioles 5-0 in front of 6,831 fans.
Tom O'Neill
