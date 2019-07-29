Don't ask what a car part does if you can't handle mechanics.
All you will hear is, "This part moves a valve up and down...exhaust...pistons...crank shaft..."
Deal hunters looking for car parts braved the summer heat on a black tar parking lot for the monthly swap meet at the Muscle City Car Sunday in Punta Gorda.
Matthew Walters of Cape Coral has five brothers and one of them is going to be a race car driver, he said, but he's not sure which one.
So he is looking for parts for his 1989 Pontiac Trans Am.
"You got an exhaust pipe?" he asks seller Mark Anderson. "My exhaust pipe fell out."
The swap starts early in the summer to beat the heat and starts wrapping up after 10 a.m. In January, things will change when the snowbirds are back, sellers told the Sun.
Joe Oliveri of Fort Myers sells things like carburetors, intake manifolds and valve covers. Mostly, they are new parts, even though they might be for old cars. It's hard to find old car parts, he said.
"The only thing old in Florida is the people," he said.
