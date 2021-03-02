The 2021 Farm to Table fundraiser benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County on Saturday at Laishley Park. The outdoor event featured an amazing menu highlighting local farms, a bubbly bar and entertainment by Southbound.
