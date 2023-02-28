Farm2Table 2022

Over 200 guests attended the Farm2Table 2022 event, benefiting the Charlotte County Boys and Girls Club.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

PUNTA GORDA — Looking to enjoy some locally sourced fresh food while supporting a nonprofit in the community?

You won't want to miss the third annual Farm to Table fundraiser event to benefit the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Clubs from from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Laishley Park.


