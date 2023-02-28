PUNTA GORDA — Looking to enjoy some locally sourced fresh food while supporting a nonprofit in the community?
You won't want to miss the third annual Farm to Table fundraiser event to benefit the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Clubs from from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Laishley Park.
"We're going to have some really delicious, fresh local food," said Monica Luna, resource development coordinator at Charlotte County Boys & Girls Clubs. "Last year was very successful, it was fantastic and the weather was beautiful."
There will be a gourmet dinner served at the outdoor event, live entertainment by Southbound, and a silent auction.
"We'll also have games and activities for kids," Luna said. "It's a family friendly event. The Boys & Girls Club mascot — Farley — will be walking around the park visiting with kids."
This year, sponsors include Publix, Worden Farms and Joshua Citrus.
"Each donated products to support the fundraiser," Luna said. "We are very excited. It should be a fun, relaxing evening."
Last year, more than $92,000 was raised to support Charlotte County Boys & Girls Clubs, according to Luna.
"It was the most successful fundraiser we've ever had."
Tickets are $125 per person.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County is a nonprofit organization that provides a safe place for kids to learn and grow.
For more details and sponsorship opportunities, email info@bgcofcc.org or call 941-743-1507.
