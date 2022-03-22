The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a disaster designation that could help farmers in 27 Florida counties — including Sarasota and DeSoto — after a freeze in late January.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack sent a letter Monday to Gov. Ron DeSantis that said the designation stems from losses caused by a freeze, frost and ice from Jan. 23 to Jan. 31.
The letter said 17 counties were designated “primary natural disaster areas.”
It includes Broward, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Manatee, Martin, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, St. Lucie and Sarasota counties.
Aid also will be available in 10 “contiguous” counties. It includes Brevard, Charlotte, Lake, Lee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter counties.
Farmers will be able to seek assistance including Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
DeSantis and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued statements Tuesday that said the declaration will help farmers recover from the freeze.
SCHOOL BOARD TERM LIMITS
In other news from Tallahassee on Tuesday, Gov. DeSantis received a bill that would place 12-year term limits on county school-board members and lead to more scrutiny of school library books and instructional materials.
The Legislature formally sent the bill (HB 1467) to DeSantis, who will have until April 6 to act on it.
While lawmakers have long considered placing term limits on school-board members, perhaps the most-controversial part of the bill is aimed at giving parents and members of the public increased access to the process of selecting and removing school library books and instructional materials.
For instance, committees that meet to make recommendations to school boards on the “ranking, eliminating, or selecting” of instructional materials would be required to include parents of students. Districts also could remove or discontinue school materials “as a result of an objection” under procedures outlined in the bill.
The state Department of Education would distribute a list of removed school materials to other school districts throughout the state. DeSantis also received two other education bills (HB 173 and HB 235) on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.