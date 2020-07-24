The “official” start of the USDA Farms to Family Food Box giveaway at Franz Ross Park on Friday morning was still 40 minutes away. Alas, the massive Cheney Brothers trailer and its seemingly endless supply of refrigerated food was down to its last five pallets.
Joe Sabatino was a blur, moving up and down the serpentine line of cars that slalomed around traffic cones through the large Franz Ross parking lot and well down Quesada Avenue. Many questions asked, many answers given, along with an occasional bottle of water and a granola bar for any of the 40 volunteers on hand to help him distribute food to local agencies and families in need.
“We didn’t know how big a response we were going to have,” said Sabatino, who serves as the chairperson for the Food Assistance Task Force of the Charlotte County Community Organizations Active against Disasters. The COAD consists of faith-based entities, nonprofits, volunteer groups and government agencies with the goal of expediting information and assistance between all partnering agencies and has been active since March to aid those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Technically we weren’t open to the public until 9:30 (a.m.), but when I got here at 7, there were two cars parked here in front of the building,” Sabatino said.
Cheney Brothers provided the delivery truck. Public Works set up the traffic cones and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office provided a deputy to direct the flow. A half-dozen Lions Clubs from throughout Southwest Florida provided ice, water, signs and volunteers to load the food in trunks or back seats as the cars drove through. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul provided tents, tables, pallet jacks, masks and gloves.
The first round of food – a collection of meat, dairy and produce in refrigerated 15-pound boxes – was distributed among food pantries and other agencies with their own distribution networks beginning at 7:30 a.m. With the sudden and early influx of individuals, Sabatino opened to all comers a full hour earlier than planned.
Mixed in with the later arrivals, herself a tad late, was Valerie Morton. She pulled up in her red minivan to pick up 48 boxes of food for the Community Resource Center of Punta Gorda. The volunteers were skeptical about their odds of stuffing that many boxes into her minivan. Sabatino negotiated her down to 36 boxes, but the volunteers remained doubtful.
Morton has been at it for a while, though, and she knew what her minivan could hold. Back in the early 1990s when she was a child, she recalled how her mother could load the family van so full of boxes from the Harry Chapin Food Bank that she would have to lay flat on top of the boxes for the drive home.
She said this unexpected charity was a boon to her small organization’s efforts.
“We help 48 families a month and then we have a senior program where we help an additional 34 families,” Morton said. “If people say they need food, they get food. I know there are supposed to be guidelines, but honestly if they need food, they get food from us. We take their word for it. This is a bonus for us.”
Too soon, Sabatino had to limit distribution to one box per car. Then it was all gone. Still, the morning was a success for COAD, which is trying out various strategies to see what works as it prepares for providing aid in future calamities.
“This has been a wonderful collaboration,” he said. “This will help us. We are really trying to build a sustainable model that will last as we go into the future.”
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
