The American Business Women’s Association held its Fashion Show, on Saturday, March 2, at Hurricane Charley’s, in Punta Gorda. Clothing was provided by Nichole Anderson of Nichole’s Collections. Spa One cosmetologists Roxy Black and Rick Bissonette prepared seven models, who walked through the crowd. Proceeds from the show benefit ABWA educational funding, including several $2,000 scholarships, for Charlotte County students/women seeking a 4-year degree. Application deadline is March 31. For more information, contact Audrey Muccio at 941-637-0596.
Fashion and fun in style for scholarships
- by JERRY BEARD Photographer
