PUNTA GORDA — Cassandra Smith is set to return to court Jan. 3 for charges of vehicular homicide and DUI.
Prosecutors say Smith, 30, was the woman behind the wheel in the Nov. 22 crash that killed Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor.
Smith has been held without bond at Charlotte County Jail since she was arrested.
According to the arrest report, she repeatedly refused a breath test both at the scene and while being processed at the jail.
Prosecutors with State Attorney Amira Fox's office filed a motion to continue Smith's pre-trial detention Nov. 24 before Circuit Judge Donald Mason.
The motion cites a number of factors to keep Smith, a Massachusetts resident, incarcerated until the trial, including a prior suspension of her license for breath test refusal.
"The defendant's license was reinstated less than six months prior to the charged offense and expired prior to the charged DUI manslaughter," the motion states.
In the event the court does allow Smith to post a bail bond, Assistant State Attorney Martin Stark requested that bond be set at $900,000.
On Thursday, Smith's attorney Zachary Cantor filed a motion for Mason to set "reasonable" bond.
"If the Court grants this motion and gives the Defendant a bond, the Defendant will attend all future court appearances and is willing to accept any additional bond conditions the court would impose," the defense's motion read.
Authorities allege Smith was driving under the influence on the night of Nov. 22, swerving through three lanes of traffic on Interstate 75.
At the same time, Taylor was conducting a traffic stop on the side of the interstate. The driver of the stopped vehicle was outside the car on the side of the road with Taylor.
Smith allegedly struck Taylor's patrol car and pushed it into Taylor and the other driver.
Taylor received medical aid at the scene, but was later pronounced dead at ShorePoint Punta Gorda hospital. The other driver reported minor injuries.
Taylor was buried after a memorial service Wednesday in Babcock Ranch. Hundreds of law enforcement officers and members of the community attended the ceremony.
Smith is due to appear at 9 a.m. Jan. 3 in Charlotte County Court.
