A crash with two fatalities has shut down the intersection of State Road 31 and Bermont Road, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
The collision involved one commercial motor vehicle and one passenger vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
CCSO deputies were working to direct traffic through the intersection and told motorists on Twitter to expect delays.
The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating.
