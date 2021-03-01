A 36-year-old Port Charlotte man died Monday evening in a crash on U.S. 41 north of Murdock Circle.
The man, on a motorcycle, was driving northbound on U.S. 41. A pickup truck was driving southbound and turned left onto Veterans Boulevard, hitting the motorcyclist, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The Port Charlotte man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 59-year-old North Port man, was not injured, troopers said.
Northbound lanes of U.S. 41 were shut down for a period of time Monday evening.
Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation by FHP.
