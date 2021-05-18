A portion of southbound Tamiami Trail in south Charlotte County is shut down due to a traffic fatality, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area of southbound Tamiami Trail and Tangelo Road for the next several hours. Use Burnt Store Road or I-75.
