A two-vehicle crash killed one person early Wednesday in rural Charlotte County. 

According to a social media post from Charlotte County Public Safety, emergency responders arrived at the scene of a crash on State Road 31 north of Neal Road between a box truck and a passenger car.

The driver of the car was killed. 

"The driver of the truck was not injured," Charlotte County Public Safety stated in its posting.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the road is closed. 

"Bermont (Road) and Farabee (Road) will be shut down for an extended period of time as (Florida Highway Patrol) investigates a traffic crash involving a fatality," it stated online.

No other information was immediately available.

