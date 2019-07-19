Police lights

SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

 SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE — A fatal crash shutdown westbound lanes of State Road 776 near Flamingo Road for several hours Friday evening.

The crash near Charlotte Sports Park occurred around 4:30 p.m. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office encouraged travelers to seek alternate routes.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as details become available.

 

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Load comments