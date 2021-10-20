Billy Ray Gaines died Monday on the day his first son was born 59 years ago.
The elder Gaines will be buried Saturday on the 38th anniversary of his son's death in the bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut.
William Ray Gaines died in hospice in St. Petersburg at the age of 89, said his son, Michael Gaines of Tampa. He lived long enough to see a park named after his eldest son in Charlotte County, the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive. He will not see the final project — a memorial tower commemorating and educating about the bombing. Fundraising continues for that project.
Billy Ray was 51 when he learned his son had been among the Marines killed in a terrorist bombing in Beirut. Michael was 14. Billy Ray was a pharmacist at Walgreen's in Port Charlotte. Michael was in junior high school. They had to wait five days to find out the fate of their son and brother. Michael recalls the people of Charlotte County — including neighbors, friends and the First Baptist Church — helped the Gaines family during those five days.
Just before he died, the older Gaines sent his father a letter from Beirut. Michael found the letter while he was with his father at the hospice. He believes the letter inspired his father to make a huge change in his life after his son died.
"Dad, I just want to say I love you ... It is because of you that I have made it this far. We have never been as close as we both wish we could have, but I want you to know how special you are to me. I pray that someday I will really make you proud of me and that someday we might be able to work together in serving the Lord."
This sentence may have inspired the father to follow a new path.
"You still have many years to serve God. I pray he will, and you will allow Him to."
Shortly thereafter, Billy Ray Gaines left his lucrative and stable career in pharmacy to become a minister. He went to the Luther Rice Seminary in Fort Myers, and then moved the family to Immokalee, a poor migrant worker community, where Gaines became the past of a Baptist church.
"He decided he wanted to pick up that dream and that mantle and carry it forward," Michael said. "He just threw himself into it. He helped everyone in that community that asked for help. He did a lot of things that people will never know."
Leaving the comfortable community of Port Charlotte to start high school in Immokalee was not what Michael had planned for.
"At the time, I didn't think it was the greatest thing in the world, but it shaped who I am."
Michael joined the Army after high school.
Billy Ray was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War.
In 2018, Michael Gaines and his father formed a foundation in honor of their son and brother. The goal of the foundation is to erect a memorial for veterans and first responders and for those who died in the Beirut bombing.
The 1983 bombing, linked to Islamic terrorists, killed 220 Marines, 18 Navy sailors, three Army soldiers along with 58 French peacekeepers and six Lebanese civilians.
Michael said he and his father wanted to build a memorial to honor the son's belief in the value of service.
"It's love for my brother, but it's also the same thing my Dad did — service to the community, something higher and bigger than yourself," he said, explaining his reason for pursuing the memorial.
For more information about the William R. Gaines Jr. memorial, go to www.wrgainesjr.org.
