A parent of a Peace River Elementary student has made it his mission to remind drivers to slow down around schools.
Chris Analetto, 48, stands at the corner of Hancock Avenue and Beaver Lane every day around 2:40 p.m. for at least a half hour with a sign.
School Zone 15 mph, it reads.
While picking up his fourth-grade son at school, he said he almost got run over a few times. His first concern was his and his son’s safety, and it snowballed from there.
Initially, he stood and yelled. Drivers weren’t receptive to the message, because most didn’t understand what he was yelling about. Their windows were up and their AC was on.
“I would get aggressive, I get passionate about it, and I don’t really realize it,” Analetto said.
He appeared to be yelling.
A few parents complained to the school resource officer inside the school, and she suggested he change his approach.
So he crafted a sign.
He grabbed some crayons that were laying around the house and some scrap wood.
Still, the sign was hard to read.
After a local television station published a story about his mission, Jay Prassel of Venice saw it and offered to donate a better sign.
“The sign was awful,” Prassel said of Analetto’s original sign. “Come on man, we need something bigger and better,” he told him.
“I think what he’s doing is right, as long as it’s done in a non-confrontational way. I think any reasonable person has zero tolerance for some of this stuff,” Prassel said.
Analetto said in the beginning he had no real goal in mind, except to slow down traffic. He’s been holding his sign for four to five weeks now, but says he will be out there as long as he feels he is needed.
Monday afternoon temperatures were in the high 80’s, but that didn’t stop Analetto and two of his friends from slowing down drivers.
Jack Wilczewski doesn’t have kids in the school, but saw on Facebook what Analetto was doing and wanted to help raise awareness.
“Kids are our future and they deserve some respect,” he said. “Most of the people are good-natured, they’re just in a hurry and not paying attention [to the signs].”
He suggested another sign or speed bumps might help drivers, but acknowledges those things cost money.
Fermin Romero picks up his grandson, who is in first grade at Peace River.
He joined Analetto Monday afternoon to show his support for what he is doing.
“He was out here all by himself. He was telling other parents, but it’s up to them whether or not they’re going to participate,” he said. “It’s just irresponsible. I’ve purposely pulled out in front of people to get them to slow down.”
Romero said part of the problem is people not paying attention. When school lets out, the flashing light goes on to remind people that the speed limit is 15 mph.
“The last thing you want is a child to get killed at the school your kid goes to,” Romero said.
