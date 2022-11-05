Roxanne Wojdalski and Stanley Augustin have operated Grace’s Taste of Poland since 2019. His tree-trimming accident at the end of October temporarily put the brakes on their schedule, while Wojdalski makes pierogi at home.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
The old Uncle Franks truck is hauled away, totaled by Hurricane Ian floodwaters.
PHOTO PROVIDED
{div}Uncle Franks’ famous fries, flanked by two Chicago dogs, will soon return in a new rig.{/div}
PHOTO PROVIDED
{div}Shane and Michelle Coleman take home a trophy from Uncle Franks’ last food fest in North Port.{/div}
It’s often said that the food truck community is one big, rolling family. It circles its wagons both at food fests and in times of trouble.
Uncle Franks Hot Dogs rallied seven other food trucks for September’s south county benefit for the Mendoza family children, whose parents had perished in a fiery food-truck crash the previous month.
Uncle Franks often feeds the homeless from its regular spot at Port Charlotte’s Edgewater Church and fed 500 North Port families after Hurricane Ian.
Grace’s Taste of Poland, which also parks at the church, fed locals, first responders and linemen, free, after the hurricane.
Both their homes needed work, but others came first.
These two of the most beloved, active and selfless members of the food truck family are now stricken themselves, belated victims of the storm.
‘BIG FRANK’
Uncle Franks had been cruising North Port and vicinity for the last three years, starting in 2019 just when the pandemic began to give food trucks an open-air advantage.
At first bright yellow, it soon displayed “Big Frank” himself, a grinning Vienna beef dog, thumbs up against the New York City skyline along with a fresh little pack of fries.
Owners Shane and Michelle Coleman, 25-year North Port residents, gave a New York spin to the existing mobile Chicago dog business, expanding it to include Polish sausage; specialty Vienna Beef styles like Chicago, Coney, Carolina, Connecticut and Kraut; beef tamales; and Italian ice.
Their hand-cut fries became the stuff of legend.
And of course the former Frito-Lay delivery truck had to pay homage by offering a Frito Bomb Dog and a Frito Bomb Side.
After having fled North Port Estates floodwaters on a jon boat, the Colemans hit the road for what would be the last time on Oct. 22. They limped to North Port’s Taste of North Port Food & Fall Fest, where Uncle Franks took a “best” trophy.
But the floodwaters that had lapped over its floorboards ultimately proved too much for the little truck.
Its totaled body, transmission shot, was hauled away the following week, to be replaced by a larger, 20-foot trailer and a new truck to pull it.
Insurance will cover barely half the expenses that the Colemans now face, especially given their lost source of income.
“It is very hard for Shane and I and our children to be the ones needing help right now and not able to be the ones out there helping those that are in a far worse situation than us,” Michelle said. “Please know we are fervently praying for everyone.
“We are in total awe of the love and support we have received from all of our customers. This is why at Uncle Franks we chose the tag line ‘Where Everyone Is Family.’”
Uncle Franks is now accepting donations through Zelle (941-883-8126), Venmo or Cash App ($19mich76), scannable at Facebook @unclefrankshotdog.
TASTE OF POLAND
In offering words of support to the Colemans, fellow trucker Roxanne Wojdalski unwittingly predicted her and fiancé Stanley Augustin’s dilemma at the award-winning Grace’s Taste of Poland.
“Everything happens for a reason,” she said. “You will be back stronger than ever.”
Nearly a month to the day after Hurricane Ian, Augustin fell, spraining his foot in two places, while trimming a tree on the couple’s property.
The accident effectively stalled the truck’s schedule — until Roxanne managed to haul off a tree limb that blocked their trailer and started teaching herself how to drive the whole rig.
“We survived the storm, making sure the trailer is good until 3 in the morning,” she said. “Then we fed people, first responders and linemen for free. And now this.”
For now, she’s cooking kielbasa and pierogi, from family recipes, at 18513 Satsuma Ave., Port Charlotte, and taking orders at 732-910-5835.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
