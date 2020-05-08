PORT CHARLOTTE — Fawcett Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Hawley told staff via email Thursday he would be leaving his role effective Friday.
Hawley cited personal reasons for his departure, but agreed to be available throughout May if needed, according to the letter.
“I want to thank everyone in the Fawcett family for all your dedication and care,” Hawley stated in his departing letter. “My tenure at Fawcett has been a very fulfilling experience.”
Hawley had been with the Port Charlotte hospital for over five years, according to Ravi Chari, the president of HCA Healthcare’s West Florida division, in an email to hospital staff. Hawley was chief operating officer when he was promoted to chief executive officer in July 2015 to replace the retiring Tom Rice, who was CEO and hospital president for the previous 15 years.
“He was very friendly, but all about business,” said Angel Bahr, a registered nurse at Fawcett, said of Hawley.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, nurses and their union have been asking for more personal protective equipment, or PPE. There also were concerns about being paid for time off during the pandemic.
“Somebody (in management) doesn’t know what they’re doing,” said June Phillips, a registered nurse at Fawcett’s Spine/Ortho Unit and the chief nurse representative for the union. “And I don’t think it’s Bill.”
Both nurses said they have heard about differing numbers of employees testing positive for COVID-19, but hospital officials did not provide that information Friday evening.
“That’s where it became problematic,” Stager said, who had been exposed to a positive co-worker and tested negative. “Even if someone was at work with a sniffle, sort throat, anything other than a fever or shortness of breath ... We can’t go and get tested and take seven days (off) not paid. Who knows who was working and infected other nurses and possibly patients?”
Since the nurse’s union demonstration in early April, Phillips reported that the hospital has been giving out more PPE to nurses working directly with COVID-19 patients. However, the union wants N-95 masks for every nurse, even if they’re not working on the floor with COVID-19 patients.
“They put up a sign that said ‘heroes work here,’ but they’re not treating us like heroes,” Stager said.
Hawley did not immediately answer a request for comment from the Sun Friday.
“We extend our best wishes to Bill in his future endeavors,” said Alexandria Benjamin, a spokesperson for the hospital.
During Hawley’s time at Fawcett, the hospital launched Charlotte County’s first comprehensive stroke center, opened a new interventional radiology suite and increased bed capacity by adding 20 additional private room beds. Under Hawley, the hospital also added two additional cardiac catheterization labs and a new parking garage, Chari said.
Michael Ehrat, the current CEO at Englewood Community Hospital, will serve as the interim CEO while the hospital searches for a replacement.
