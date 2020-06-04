In April, Jim Sanders, who sits atop a family of real estate, homebuilding and remodeling companies located in Punta Gorda, was searching for a way to honor and support health care workers risking their health and lives to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus. He arrived at a perfect solution in an unusual manner – during an exercise session.
He said, “Fred Terhune (owner of Howard’s Pool World) and I work out most days together from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. After the virus struck, we were talking one morning about what we could do to help those on the front lines; he actually came up with the initial idea of doing a bathroom remodel for someone.”
From that initial concept emerged the SandStar Remodeling Healthcare Hero contest, whose winner would receive a bathroom renovation up to $10,000 in retail value. The names of more than 150 worthy nominees rolled in from a grateful community, and the judging process, though difficult, produced a clear winner who coincidentally needed a bathroom upgrade.
Her name is Lisa Ferrentino, a North Port resident and charge nurse responsible for patient care in a Fawcett Memorial Hospital COVID unit. The nomination by a co-worker cited her knowledge, work ethic and positive attitude among other sterling characteristics. It also accurately notes she juggles weighty responsibilities outside the hospital while working at one of the most stressful coronavirus jobs in the medical profession.
Taking time out from a color-choosing session at SandStar, Ferrentino said, “I’m in charge of an entire COVID unit, every patient and nurse. I give the nurses their patient assignments; it’s very labor intensive and stressful. Very sick patients are intubated and in a coma; they can’t move and need manual proning (turning onto their stomach or side). When there is a rapid response or code blue, we literally have to run to the patient with our equipment.”
Most stressful of all is being the last person a dying person sees, an experience she couldn’t describe without shedding tears.
“It’s so hard,” she explained. “This virus affects all ages; one patient who died was only 31 or 32. Every single day we get updates from the CDC on care. I get some peace from knowing we’re doing the best we can with a virus we don’t understand.”
The stress of the job didn’t slow Ferrentino down, but it may have contributed to her catching the virus, which put her out of action for two weeks.
“I never had a fever, but I had a headache,” she said. “Four days later, I felt like an 18-wheeler ran over me, backed up and ran over me again. COVID was 500 times worse than the flu; I’ve never felt so bad in my life. I even wrote out a living will.”
As for those outside responsibilities mentioned above, husband Joe needed care after more than 6 hours of major abdominal surgery while she was in the process of finishing up master’s degree coursework to become a nurse practitioner. Throw in five kids, three still at home, three dogs, and a mother in the beginning stages of Parkinson’s who just moved into her house.
It won’t surprise anyone who knows her that Lisa, concerned about mobility issues associated with Parkinson’s, picked her mom’s bathroom for the $10,000 upgrade. Disclaiming any home décor ability, she let the family make many of the remodeling choices. Her mother’s only request was that the bathroom not look like it belonged to an old person.
Ferrentino attributes her seemingly unlimited reserves of energy to love of her job, but be careful not to tell this former military brat she’s a hero. She thinks that term should be reserved for police and military personnel who put their lives on the line every day. Two words are all she needs to hear.
“Just say ‘thank you,’” she said. “That’s like giving us a 20-carat diamond; that’s how important a thank you is.”
