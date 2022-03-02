Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Englewood Community Hospital have new names as of Thursday.
Effective March 3, all the hospitals, physician practices and freestanding emergency rooms across Florida in the HCA Florida Healthcare family will bear “HCA” in their names, said Fawcett spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin.
Fawcett will become HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Englewood will become HCA Florida Englewood Hospital. Also, Doctors Hospital in Sarasota will become HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Blake Medical Center in Bradenton will become HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
HCA announced in November that its more than 450 affiliated facilities in Florida would adopt the HCA Florida name.
Beginning this week, Benjamin said, new names and logos will appear on HCA’s websites, work wear, billboards and signage.
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, a 253-bed acute care facility, will soon begin a $60 million expansion. The project includes more ICUs and operating areas, renovation of the main lobby, registration, and waiting areas.
Also, Fawcett will be opening a freestanding emergency room in Cape Coral this spring and a second freestanding emergency room early next year serving Port Charlotte and North Port. It will be called HCA Florida Tamiami Trail Emergency, located at 105 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, said Benjamin.
On Thursday, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital will host Facebook announcement events at 10 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fawcetthospital/.
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital has planned events today as well, heralding recent changes. A caregiver celebration is planned for noon in the Suncoast Auditorium, followed by media interviews.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by members of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce takes place at 9:15 a.m., at 700 Medical Blvd. in Englewood.
Also, HCA announced two new Galen College of Nursing campuses in Gainesville and Sarasota will join existing campus locations in Tampa Bay and Miami.
HCA Florida’s network includes about 11,000 staff physicians, 77,000 colleagues, 49 hospitals and more than 550 physician practices, freestanding emergency rooms and urgent care centers.
HCA’s name changes come on the heels of Southwest Florida’s three Bayfront Health hospitals and their affiliated medical groups changing their names to ShorePoint Health in late November.
Now, Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte is ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte; Bayfront Health Punta Gorda is ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda; Venice Regional Bayfront Health is ShorePoint Health Venice; Bayfront Health Medical Group is ShorePoint Medical Group; and Gulf Coast Medical Group is ShorePoint Medical Group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.