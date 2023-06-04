Fawcett Hospital CEO Michael Ehrat welcomes the Fawcett Hospital staff, Charlotte County business leaders and special guests to the ribbon cutting of the new HCA Florida Fawcett freestanding emergency center at 150 Tamiami Trail.
Michael Ehrat, center, provided a tour of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital’s new freestanding emergency center at 150 Tamiami Trail, next to the KIA dealership. The center opens June 5.
PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Alice Maksin, left, manager of the HCA Florida Cape Coral ER, is training nurses at the new HCA Florida Fawcett emergency center. At right is nurse Freida Crook.
sun PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Chief Flight Nurse Jimmy Holt; Lt. Justin Smoak, Charlotte County Fire and EMS; Tampa General Hospital Aeromed pilot Danielle Fernandez and Aeromed crew registered nurse Renee' Tavakoli.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Tampa General Hospital's Aeromed crew landed at the HCA Florida Fawcett ER facility prior to the ribbon-cutting.
PORT CHARLOTTE — About 10 months after ground was broken, the HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital freestanding emergency center will be open to patients Monday.
Built at 150 Tamiami Trail next to Port Charlotte Kia, the nearly 11,000-square-foot facility is a full-service emergency facility offering a laboratory, pharmacy, X-rays, CT scanning and ultrasound, CEO Michael Ehrat said.
