PORT CHARLOTTE — About 10 months after ground was broken, the HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital freestanding emergency center will be open to patients Monday.

Built at 150 Tamiami Trail next to Port Charlotte Kia, the nearly 11,000-square-foot facility is a full-service emergency facility offering a laboratory, pharmacy, X-rays, CT scanning and ultrasound, CEO Michael Ehrat said.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments