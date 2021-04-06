Fawcett Memorial Hospital's new rooftop helipad offers life-saving medical attention in time-sensitive emergencies, according to hospital officials.

Located on the fourth floor of the hospital's parking garage, the helipad allows the emergency medical team to assist patients directly after helicopter transportation.

The helipad was added to improve treatment for potentially life-threatening conditions such as heart attacks and severe strokes. The hospital has a Comprehensive Stroke Center and Cardiovascular Program.

“The new helipad is an exciting addition to Fawcett Memorial Hospital and our communities,” said hospital CEO Michael Ehrat in a press release. “We want to ensure we provide timely and efficient care when time is of the essence so our patients have the best possible outcomes.”

According to the release, the helipad required more than a year of planning and development.

