PORT CHARLOTTE — Fawcett Memorial Hospital resumed inpatient visitation in Port Charlotte this week, but not without restrictions.
Only one visitor, age 18 or older, may visit admitted patients on the inpatient floors between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week, according to a Fawcett press release.
All visitors are required to pass a screening prior to entering the hospital, located at 21298 Olean Blvd.
Visitors have to wear masks and practice social distancing while in the facility.
These visitation restrictions do not apply to patients who are COVID-19 positive or patients being tested for COVID-19.
For patients dealing with coronavirus, Fawcett representatives suggest visitors interact through phone calls, Skype or FaceTime.
Representatives also noted that the hospital will continue to monitor the community trends of COVID-19 and make adjustments accordingly.
Other restrictions include:
- Only one visitor is allowed per patient in the emergency room.
- For outpatient procedures requiring sedation, only one visitor is allowed per patient. The visitor must remain in the designated waiting area.
- If the patient is admitted as an inpatient, the visitor can visit with the patient after the patient is admitted to his or her room.
- Visitors are not allowed, however, for outpatient procedures not requiring sedation.
- Anyone under the age of 18 will not be considered for visitation unless they are the parent of a hospitalized child.
- Visitors are also not allowed entry into the hospital cafeteria.
All persons authorized to enter the hospital must wear a mask at all times, including in a patient’s room and practice hand sanitization upon entering the hospital and upon entering and exiting a patient’s room.
All visitors will also have their temperature taken, be screened for illness, and asked a series of questions related to their health.
Fawcett also resumed its volunteer program Sept. 14 in a phased approach.
Phase one consisted of 12 to 15 volunteer positions that play a supporting role at the hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.