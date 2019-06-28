PORT CHARLOTTE — There's still no word on what FBI agents were looking for when they raided the home of known YouTube personality Ian McGuire on Westlund Terrace Thursday morning.
His attorney, Kevin Shirley, said that's currently his primary concern.
"I don't see any violation of federal law that would necessitate their involvement, but they obviously see it differently," he said.
An FBI spokesperson said Friday there was no additional information to be released due to the bureau's open investigation.
McGuire, who runs the YouTube account HATETHESTATE, is currently in custody at the Charlotte County Jail for witness tampering, obstruction, and harassment charges related to an incident in April.
While deputies were conducting an investigation on his street, McGuire approached and began filming, allegedly mocking the deputies, victims, and witnesses alike.
"I think it's going to be an interesting battle over the court's interpretation of protected speech," Shirley said.
Shirley said from reading the warrant affidavit, he's not sure McGuire's conduct rose to the level of either obstructing officers from completing their investigation or intimidating witnesses to a point that would affect their ability to participate in the case.
"I think officers inherently have to be more thick-skinned than civilians," he said.
McGuire is prohibited from owning guns due to a restraining order related to attempting to film a woman in her booth recently at the Punta Gorda farmer’s market, authorities have said.
He also faces two additional charges in the latest case of possession of a firearm or ammunition prohibited when a person is subject to an injunction against committing acts of domestic violence, stalking or cyberstalking and violation of an injunction for protection against stalking or cyberstalking.
Charges related to McGuire owning 36 guns when he was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition are more straightforward, Shirley said.
"From the time they showed up to serve the warrant, everything is pretty straightforward and speaks for itself," Shirley said. "But the events leading up to the arrest warrant are highly suspect and we'll be attacking those."
Documents released from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Friday revealed in addition to the 36 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition seized from the home, McGuire had numerous empty casings and ammunition press and reload devices, giving him the capability to manufacture his own ammunition.
Law enforcement also found marijuana, grinders, and smoking devices in the home, according to an arrest affidavit, leading to additional marijuana and paraphernalia charges.
According to his jail booking report, McGuire worked as a nursing assistant. His license is active, according to the Department of Health, though it's unclear whether he was employed at the time of his arrest.
McGuire remained in the Charlotte County Jail Friday. His arraignment is scheduled for July 29 at 8:30 a.m. at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
