While the Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul to stop selling its electronic cigarettes on Thursday, local vape shops say they are not affected by the decision since many have stopped carrying the product.
“We weren’t too concerned about it,” said Markus Pastor, manager of the King of Vape and Smoke Shop in North Port.
When the FDA banned flavored cartridges for Juul e-cigarettes, the local store stopped selling the Juul product altogether. He said they had been waiting on a full ban since then.
“It’s kinda expected honestly,” he said.
Pastor mentioned that the FDA went after Juul, but other e-cigarettes like Vuse were still around and some had been approved by the FDA.
“Juul got demonized very quickly,” said Jonathan Sullivan with Serenity Vape in Port Charlotte.
He said of course no one wants underage smoking or vaping, but it was “unfortunate” for the industry as a whole and the entire view on vaping in general.
“The majority that vape are looking to stop smoking all together,” Sullivan said.
While many local stores are not affected by Juul being pulled from the market, Sullivan hopes it’s not a “death nail” for other vaping products.
“We don’t necessarily agree with all of it,” Pastor said about the ban.
Vape and smoke stores from Engelwood to Punta Gorda also said they didn’t carry Juul products anymore.
“It seems the gas stations will be affected,” said Tina Shiva with The Smoke Joint in Port Charlotte.
She said this new decision won’t really affect their business, which carries different kinds of tobacco products and e-cigarettes.
“One, they don’t really sell here very well,” Sullivan said about Juul products.
However, if the FDA starts going after other e-cigarettes, local shops will have to change some things.
“We are just going with the flow,” Shiva said about any further decisions on the vaping industry.
