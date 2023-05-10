PUNTA GORDA — State law enforcement allege Andrew Sheets illegally recorded a phone call with a former attorney last year.
Sheets, 58, was arrested Tuesday on allegations of illegal interception of communication, using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, and releasing intercepted communication.
As of Wednesday morning, Sheets also was charged with violation of probation. He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on no bond.
Online court records, available Wednesday, indicate Sheets' most recent arrest was due to an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
According to his arrest affidavit, Sheets contacted Fort Myers-based attorney Andrew Bonderud on Aug. 4, 2022.
The affidavit stated Bonderud previously represented Sheets in a lawsuit against Punta Gorda regarding the city's ordinance on recording meetings on city property. Sheets dropped the lawsuit in December 2019.
Sheets subsequently made a number of statements on his YouTube channel criticizing Bonderud, who filed a motion to be recused from the case before it was dropped.
During the Aug. 4 call, Bonderud asked Sheets to remove the statements from his YouTube channel.
Bonderud declined to take on the case, according to the affidavit.
Later that day, Bonderud received an email from another former client. The client had forwarded him an audio clip that he had received from an email belonging to Sheets — which turned out to be a recording of their earlier phone call.
Florida law stipulates it is illegal to record phone conversations unless all parties involved agree to the recording.
Bonderud subsequently reported the clip to law enforcement, and later spoke with a FDLE special agent in Jacksonville about the call.
According to the affidavit, Bonderud said Sheets never told him he was being recorded and he was under the impression that they were having a private call.
FDLE investigators obtained a warrant for information from Verizon about the location of the phone Sheets allegedly used to call Bonderud on Aug. 4. The information in the affidavit alleges it was in Charlotte County at the time, leading to the filing of charges in Charlotte County.
The affidavit also cited the recording of the phone call, the sharing of the recording with third parties, and the use of a phone as a two-way device during a felony as separate charges.
Sheets was taken into custody Tuesday.
Prior to this latest case, Sheets was on probation as part of a sentence for his conviction last year on charges of breaching the peace and interfering in administration of an education administration.
The Daily Sun attempted to contact attorneys representing Sheets on that case for comment.
