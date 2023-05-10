Andrew Bryant Sheets

PUNTA GORDA — State law enforcement allege Andrew Sheets illegally recorded a phone call with a former attorney last year.

Sheets, 58, was arrested Tuesday on allegations of illegal interception of communication, using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, and releasing intercepted communication.


   

