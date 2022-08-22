Lane closures

The Florida Department of Transportation announced a new statewide program to alert motorists of lane closures in real time.

TALLAHASSEE -- State officials are touting a pilot program providing real-time notification on lane closures.

In a press release Monday afternoon, the Florida Department of Transportation outlined the pilot program developed in partnership with the Florida Transportation Builders Association and traffic software company one.network.


