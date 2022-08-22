The one-year pilot program will allow work zone supervisors to access one.network’s “Live Link” smartphone application to map out anticipated closures. Live Link then relays that information via real-time alerts to GPS programs, which then provide the alerts to drivers using map programs like Waze, Google or Apple Maps.
“The one-year pilot will cover all planned construction sites across more than 12,000 miles of state roads in FDOT’s seven regional districts and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise,” according to the FDOT press release.
FDOT Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue said in the press release that the new Lane Closure Notification System would be the “first of its kind in North America” and would prove “essential” for improving safety for both drivers and Department employees on the roads.
“We appreciate the opportunity to be the first in the nation to utilize this state-of-the-art technology and look forward to further collaboration with our construction, maintenance, and technology partners to advance FDOT’s safety goals,” Perdue said in the release.
Other information provided to navigation app providers through the pilot program system will include “accurate beginning and end points of lane closures, temporary work zone speed-limit changes, and construction worker presence.”
In addition to enhancing traffic safety, FDOT also anticipates that the pilot program system will help improve “travel time liability” and help relieve congestion on major roadways.
A “soft launch” of the LCNS technology was previously started in early June, according to FDOT.
The press release on Monday cited funding from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022-23 budget — dubbed the “Freedom First Budget” — for providing the support for the Live Link pilot program and other initiatives aimed at improving traffic safety.
FDOT also reminds motorists to keep motor safety in mind and avoid distractions while driving, particularly to refrain from using cell phones while driving. Florida law restricts motorists from using a wireless device in a school zone or an active construction zone.
