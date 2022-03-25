PORT CHARLOTTE — Speeding on local roads in Charlotte County are part of a larger, statewide problem, Florida Department of Transportation representatives say.
"What we are seeing is a behavior issue," said FDOT Section 1 Secretary L.K. Nandam during a March 21 Charlotte-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting.
"Back in 2020 when the pandemic hit, traffic levels went down while the driver behavior ... it turned out that people started driving aggressively," Nandam said, addressing speeding issues on Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte and Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda.
"I know we’re talking about a local issue here but it’s a bigger issue than that," he said.
The MPO identifies, organizes and prioritizes transportation construction projects from sidewalks and bikeways to highways, intersections and traffic signaling.
Its board is made up of county elected officials.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews said that this year's tourist, or peak, season has been one of the worst she's seen in years regarding high-speed traffic.
Nandam agreed.
"This particular year, the peak season is a lot worse than last year," he said. "You get (motorists who are) used to driving aggressively at higher speeds as traffic built back up and the behaviors still stay the same."
The majority of Burnt Store Road is overseen by Charlotte County, while a portion sits within the city limits.
"With speeding on Burnt Store Road, we have a very, very huge problem and it’s a safety issue," Matthews said. "I don’t know what we can do jointly with this group (the MPO), the county and the city working together.
"I think we should really take a much more serious look at what our speed limits are in different parts of Burnt Store Road."
To address the problem, one suggestion made was placing electronic signs that show people how fast they are going.
But signs, electric or not, don't seem to be enough, according to board members.
Nandem added that the speed designed for the roadway is the most controlling factor but isn't always enough.
"If everybody is traveling uniformly at the same speed, then you have less opportunity for crashes," he said. "You cannot control speeds with just signs. Even the flashers that you mentioned, you cannot control speed."
Another problem for both Burnt Store Road and Veterans Boulevard are a lack of turning lanes.
"There are no acceleration or deceleration lanes on either side of Burnt Store Road for any of these little communities that are abutting the road," Matthews said. "You have people that are suddenly deciding they are going to turn right and they decide to put the turn signal on at the last minute."
Tiseo agreed saying similar issues occurs on Veterans Boulevard.
"That’s exactly what’s happening on Veterans," he said. "You have to jump out in the traffic and I likened it to the old video game 'Frogger' from the 1980s where you have to jump from log to log to get across the river — sometimes you get stuck on a log and you’re out in no man’s land with nowhere to go."
Increasing law enforcement on the both roadways was another option discussed but no decisions were made.
Nandam said the best way to change high-speed traffic is to change the roadway.
"You cannot control speeds so you have to look at making changes to the roadway itself to make it difficult for people to drive at higher speeds," he said. "That could include intersection control (like traffic lights) or changes to intersection control like roundabouts."
