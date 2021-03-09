The state Department of Transportation is considering widening a 5.5-mile section of S.R. 31 near Babcock Ranch and will hold public hearings at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Lee County Civic Center.
The section that could be widened is a two-lane road in both Lee and Charlotte counties, east of I-75. The section runs from the southern end at C.R. 78 to the northern end at Cook Brown Road. It was a rural area until construction of the large planned community called Babcock Ranch began in 2018.
Commissioners in both counties have expressed concern about the increasing amount of traffic, including truck traffic, in this area. The developer of Babcock Ranch is paying for part of the road improvements immediately around the community.
The hearing location, the Civic Center, is located near Babcock Ranch at 11831 Bayshore Road.
FDOT will present information about its preferred alternative selected by the department and its environmental analysis so far. The state is completing a three-year $1.6 million study of social, economic, cultural, natural and physical effects of such a project. The open house begins at 5 p.m. when the public can ask questions and review information displays. The live hearing and testimony portion of the event begins at 6 p.m.
Materials to review the two-part project are available online at www.swflroads.com/sr31/bayshorerdtoriverrd and www.swflroads.com/sr31/cr78tocookbrownrd.
People can attend in person or virtually. To attend online, visit the above website to register for testimony. Audio only is available by calling 941-614-3221 with passcode 961-698-442.
FDOT is accepting comments through March 25 and a summary of the hearing and comments will be available at the website through March 30.
To register for the in-person event, or to send comments or ask questions, visit the website or contact the project manager, Patrick Bateman at 863-519-2792 or patrick.bateman@dot.state.fl.us or FDOT District One, P.O. Box 1249, Bartow, FL 33831.
