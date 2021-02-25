After four years of existential threats, a longstanding agency monitoring water quality in Charlotte Harbor got a vote of confidence from Washington D.C.
Congress signed into law in January the Protect and Restore America's Estuaries Act, with bipartisan support in the House and unanimous approval in the Senate. After years of attempts by President Donald Trump to cut funding to the parent Environmental Protection Agency, Congress this year nearly doubled the annual funding limit to $50 million for the 30-year National Estuary Program, according to the local Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership.
CHNEP's annual funding could jump from $600,000 to $1 million.
CHNEP Director Jennifer Hecker has watched the struggle in Congress to keep the program alive during the Trump administration. Congressional overrides kept the programs going, she said, after budgets for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed no funding for national estuaries.
There are 28 national estuary programs in the United States plus one in Puerto Rico. They range from Puget Sound in the nation's Northwest, to Galveston Bay in Texas, to a string of estuaries up the east coast ending in Maine. Three are on Florida's west coast and one is on the east coast.
Estuaries are places where salt water from the sea mixes with fresh water from land and rivers.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration states: "Estuaries are among the most productive ecosystems in the world. Many animals rely on estuaries for food, places to breed, and migration stopovers."
The 2018 summer of toxic algae blooms showed that Florida tourism and real estate values hang in the balance when water quality fails in these coastal settings.
Hecker in 2019 persuaded Charlotte County commissioners to increase the county's donation to the program to $25,000, which was the same as the other 10 counties and 25 cities gave.
CHNEP was formed in 1995 to perform water quality monitoring in the wide-ranging watershed that empties into the Gulf of Mexico in and around Charlotte Harbor. Hecker said she never thought it would be put on the chopping block when she took over five years ago.
CHNEP currently maintains a water quality atlas, which some commissioners have said they want to see improved. Hecker has said CHNEP is working on that. It is a database of water quality measures at points throughout the estuary over time.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex said recently that he hopes a new water quality manager with the county will work with CHNEP to find out where the county needs to invest in more water quality monitoring.
